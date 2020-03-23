Family pleased by the BBC's repeats of Miranda and Mrs Brown's Boys

The Johnsons, Gary and Lorraine, and their son, Thomas, are pleased by the BBC's repeats of Miranda and oi]Mrs Brown's Boys.

Talking to us earlier, Gary said, 'I love these repeats that the BBC are showing. Not because they are quality television, or laugh-out-loud funny, but because it gives the three of us something to agree on. They are crap.'

Lorraine continued, 'Yes, when I see that Gary has left yet another sock on the floor, or Thomas hasn't put his towels on the rack, at least we can put the television on, and agree that it is shite.'

Thomas told us 'My friend, Sarah, loves Miranda, so I feel I should like it as well. She is well lush.'

Gary continued, 'Oh, for God's sake, Tom, just ask her out!'