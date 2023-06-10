A fast food franchise poll shows that McDonalds and Whataburger are topping the popularity fast food chain

Fast Food Digest Illustrated Magazine* has just conducted a poll that took place in every one of the 50 US states.

And the results clearly showed that the top two fast food chains are McDonalds, with Whataburger a very, very close second.

The Orange W, has easily surpassed such heavy hitters as Burger King, Jack in the Box, Wendys, and Sonic.

Another up and coming fast food chain is Five Guys Burgers which could be changing their name to Five Guys and Their Wives Burgers, but that issue is still being hotly debated.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Whataburger John James Whata III, stated that the Whataburger shareholders are happier than termites at a wooden fence factory.

* Fast Food Digest Illustrated Magazine is proudly sponsored by McDonalds and Whataburger.