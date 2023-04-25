McDonalds Will Now Allow Customers To Pay With Food Stamps

CICERO, Illinois - (Spoof News) - In a bold move, the fast food giant McDonald's has announced that they will now be accepting food stamps as payment for their delicious (and sometimes nutritious) meals.

This move is expected to increase sales by at least 47% in cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, Corpus Christi, and San Juan Capistrano (that's in California).

According to sources, customers are buying all kinds of McFood, including McFries, McSushi, McTacos, and McCalamari. Since when did McD's branch out to such culinary delights?!

SIDENOTE: In China, one McDonald's in Shanghai is selling more McCrab Rangoon than any other Mickey D's in the franchise. The Chinese really know how to McParty!