Arkansas legislature bans telemarketers

The Arkansas state legislature has united in their quest to rid the state of the pestilence known as telemarketers.

With an overwhelming majority of 99 legislators in favor and just one rogue dissenting voice, the decision to banish these obnoxious, irritating and downright rude low-lifes was met with resounding applause.

State Senator Pansy Missner, a spirited 74-year-old from the pretty town of Beaver Butt, took to the podium to share her exasperation with the incessant calls that plague her days and nights.

"I'll tell ya, folks, I'm beyond fed up with these pesky pests buzzing in my ear at all ungodly hours," exclaimed Senator Missner, her voice filled with fiery determination.

She recounted an incident from just last week when she received a call from a persistent salesperson with a strong Pisagovian accent, attempting to sell her a "Do It Yourself Dog Neutering Kit."

"When I told that punk that I didn't own a dog, he had the audacity to inquire about my feline companions! As if that varmint doesn't think I take good care of my pussy!" Senator Missner exclaimed, shaking her head in disbelief.

In a resounding victory for Arkansans, the new legislation will immediately block all exasperating telemarketing calls. It's a triumph for peace, tranquility, and uninterrupted Netflix binges.