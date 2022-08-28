A Devastating F-5 Tornado Picks Up An Entire Arkansas Trailer Park And Drops It Down 2¼ Miles Away

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 28 August 2022

image for A Devastating F-5 Tornado Picks Up An Entire Arkansas Trailer Park And Drops It Down 2¼ Miles Away
These are just 2 of the 29 trailer houses that were picked up and dropped 2¼ miles away.

BEAVER BUTT, Arkansas - (Satire News) - The New Orleans Recorder-Chronicle has said that a powerful F-5 tornado, which veteran meteorologists are calling "The Arkansas Blow Hard," hit the tiny town of Beaver Butt, Arkansas, at 3:57 am, with a vengeance-filled vengeance, the likes of which the anvil-looking state has never seen before.

Veteran reporter Bacardi Cheyenne, who lived in Arkansas when he was 7¼-years-old, said that the F-5 tornado was clocked at an astounding 307 mph.

He noted that he spoke to the Cullen "Bubba" Curdwax, 67, manager of the Ricky and Ramona Rowdy Redneck Trailer Park, and he was shocked to see that the F-5 tornado actually picked up the entire 29-trailer houses, carried them up 200 yards in the air, and two minutes later dropped them down in an okra field, 2¼ miles away.

SIDENOTE: The New Orleans Recorder-Chronicle reported that amazingly no human, animal, or fish received any injuries.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ArkansasTornado

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more