A Devastating F-5 Tornado Picks Up An Entire Arkansas Trailer Park And Drops It Down 2¼ Miles Away

BEAVER BUTT, Arkansas - (Satire News) - The New Orleans Recorder-Chronicle has said that a powerful F-5 tornado, which veteran meteorologists are calling "The Arkansas Blow Hard," hit the tiny town of Beaver Butt, Arkansas, at 3:57 am, with a vengeance-filled vengeance, the likes of which the anvil-looking state has never seen before.

Veteran reporter Bacardi Cheyenne, who lived in Arkansas when he was 7¼-years-old, said that the F-5 tornado was clocked at an astounding 307 mph.

He noted that he spoke to the Cullen "Bubba" Curdwax, 67, manager of the Ricky and Ramona Rowdy Redneck Trailer Park, and he was shocked to see that the F-5 tornado actually picked up the entire 29-trailer houses, carried them up 200 yards in the air, and two minutes later dropped them down in an okra field, 2¼ miles away.

SIDENOTE: The New Orleans Recorder-Chronicle reported that amazingly no human, animal, or fish received any injuries.