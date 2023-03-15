McDonalds Is Now Using Drones To Deliver Their Food Items

CHICAGO, Illinois - (Satire News) - The company that is noted for its golden arches has just announced to the fast food eating public that they are now having call in orders delivered using special Mickey D Delivery Drones.

The MDDD's, which are working out fantabulous, are the brainchild of a brilliant fry cook, who works at a McDonalds in Galveston, Texas.

American Food News Agency writer Calypso Igloo reports that the fry cook, named Hoagy Bizzle, is only 16-years-old, but thanks to his amazing IQ of 179, he is already as smart as anyone who attends Harvard, Yale, MIT, or Left Coast College.

Hoagy said that he came upon the drone delivering idea one day as he was watching old reruns of "Gilligan's Island."

The high school sophomore pointed out to Miss Igloo that he always had the hots for Mary Ann, the girl next door on the show, who was wearing sexy, super tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts before they were even known as Daisy Duke short shorts. ■