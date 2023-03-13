The New Jennifer Lopez Designer Tampons Are Selling Like Beer In a Milwaukee Bar

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 March 2023

image for The New Jennifer Lopez Designer Tampons Are Selling Like Beer In a Milwaukee Bar
Jenny on the Block has come a long way from her backup dancer days.

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - The American Research Group has just pointed out that the new Jennifer Lopez Designer Tampons are a tremendous hit with the women between the ages of 16½ and 87.

The tampons which can be worn for up to 48 hours are made of repellent substances that cuts down any negative odor by up to 97.3%

The new "Inserties" as they are being called come in several pleasant and eye-appealing colors including Passion Purple, Frisky Fuchsia, Enchanting Eucalyptus, and Jennifer's personal favorite Latina Lavender.

One unlikely market for these useful lady sponges is science grad students. The absorptive properties, shape and size makes them ideal for cleaning test tubes and, of course, for stemming nose bleeds.

SIDENOTE: Bedroom Pillow Talk is reporting that the Kardashian sisters will be selling J.Lo's new Insertie Tampons in their Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive lingerie store We Be The Kardashians.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

