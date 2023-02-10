Mickey Mouse Wants to Live at Your House

Disney Land and Disney World are cutting thousands of jobs, just like every other company too big to fail.

If you still take your kids there, they might not be able to see Mickey and Minnie anymore, or at least, not in spick and span suits.

Instead, Mickey might be drinking, afraid that today is his last day at work, with holes in his shoes and underwear, and a big old ring piercing his ear. He might ask to get a drive home with you … or maybe he can live at your house since his landlord is close to kicking him out. He’ll sleep on the couch and try not to be too perky all the time, even when he’s drunk and arguing on the phone with his ex-wife in front of your kids.

Minnie might ask the dad of the family if he likes to party … maybe go behind the concession stand and get a quick Handy J from Minnie’s massive gloves. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it, dad! Mom’s checking out the package on Goofy, who has been checking her out since “something large and long accidently fell out of his pants”.

Please support your local Disney and buy as much of their crap as possible, not so that cartoon characters can get their jobs back, but so other cartoon CEO characters can turn into fat cats smoking big novelty cigars with sacks of money branded with dollar signs stacked around them.

When the rich want their pay raises, the poor are gonna have to pay … possibly with their bodies, hearts, minds and souls. That’s why kids and adults love cartoons – so much better than reality.