Disney World Re-Opens But With Hardly Any Visitors

ORLANDO, Florida – After being completely shut down for four months due to the Coronapalooza pandemic, Disney World is now open for business.

But, it appears that no one told the American people, as the attendance for the amusement theme park's first day back was 79.

The park staff, including security guards, guides, Disney characters, and popsicle vendors, numbered 216.

A park representative added that is was strange seeing Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Pluto wearing Coronavirus medical masks.

There were some noticeable changes at Disney World due to a limited budget. One change is the Seven Dwarfs Mini-Train has been reduced down to just four dwarfs.

And the Winnie The Pooh Magic Skidoo ride has been re-adjusted to run from 11 minutes down to 2 minutes and 13 seconds.

Another adjustment that the theme park has made, is that, in order to save even more money, many of the Disney characters, including Cinderella, Snow White, and Sasquatch, are now also doubling as security guards.