Miley Cyrus Explains The Very Personal Reason Why She Had To Cancel Her Concert Tour With The Beach Boys

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 6 October 2022

Miley recently said that she has a crush on the star of "Hell On Wheels," Anson Mount.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Miley Cyrus is quite upset and actually embarrassed that she had to cancel her recent concert tour.

Miley was to have been the opening act on the Beach Boys "Say Bye-Bye To Summer Y'all Concert Tour."

The 29-year-old songstress, who is considered "The Princess of Twerking" told writer Cinderella St. Lamb with The Daily Drama News Show that she had to bow out of the concert tour because of an enlarged G-spot that she suddenly got after swimming naked in the La Brea Tar Pits lake.

Miley noted that at first it wasn't so bad, as she could still sing, but after a few days her tonsils got swollen, and then shortly after that she noticed that her G-spot had grown to the size of a Vanilla Wafer.

SIDENOTE: Although the swelling does not interfere with Miley's peeing, it does hurt like a motherfucker to use her word.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

