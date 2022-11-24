Bezos-Musk Inc. Wants To Buy Queen Elizabeth's Lamborghini Murcielago

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - The largest company in the entire world Bezos-Musk Inc. has expressed a desire in purchasing Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Lamborghini Murcielago sports car.

Jeff Bezos, who is running the company while partner Elon Musk deals with his fits of rage, anger issues, and basic shitass attitude, noted that they want to buy the car so that they can put it in the company's brand new museum, which is located just outside of Austin in Pflugerville, Texas.

Bezos was recently asked by Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight about the mental status of Musk, and he just shook his head and stated, that Elon may have to enter The Henry and Betty Ford Clinic to get some help for his bat shit crazy Trumpian attitude. ■