KFC Closes All of Their Restaurants in Cambodia Due To The Dreaded Cambodian Chicken Mite Infestation

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Satire News) - Word coming out of the jungle country of Cambodia is that KFC has shut down every one of their 36 fast food restaurants.

The reason according to WHO (World Health Organization) is because the Asian country has been hit with what local authorities are calling The Dreaded Cambodian Chicken Mite Infestation.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun "Bungee" Sen begged KFC to at least let his country conduct a thorough spraying of every jungle in the country.

A spokesperson for the chicken chain replied, "Are you fucking kidding us Sen, No! No! and No! Fucking! No!

KFC has said that they will soon be demolishing every single one of the 36 KFC's and replacing them with Used Rickshaw Dealerships.

