Kentucky Fried Chicken Introduces Their Fantastic Beerless Beer-Tasting Wings

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Satire News) - In a product developmental move that is sure to be a huge success, KFC has just informed the news media that their crack group of scientists/cooks have developed chicken wings that taste just like beer, but contain no beer.

The new menu item was in the developmental stages for seven months, two weeks, and three days.

KFC spokesperson, Magnolia Goldenfoot, 42, stated that all of their chicken outlets are now serving their Beerless Beer Tasting Wings.

She noted that a KFC restaurant in El Paso, Texas was used as a test market and the sales of the Beerless Beer Tasting Wings went through the roof.

Restaurant manager, Juniper Ann Breezetree, 42, remarked that in 17 years, she had never seen such a demand for their wings.

SIDENOTE: The order of Beerless Beer Tasting Wings, does come with a warning that children are strictly prohibited from tasting the non-beer beerish wings, and if any patron is caught even giving the slightest taste to an underage customer, the guilty patron will have his Beerless Beer Tasting Wings confiscated, and he or she will be escorted out of the eatery.