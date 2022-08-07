Kentucky Fried Chicken Is Now Buying Chickens That Weigh 35 Pounds

This is a photo of one of Clem "Plucker" Queensford's amazing 35 pound chickens.

LOUSIVILLE, Kentucky - (Satire News) - KFC is extremely excited after learning that a chicken farmer in Chicken Creek, Iowa, is growing chickens that weigh as much as 35 pounds, which is astounding since the average chicken only weighs 4.9 pounds.

Chicken Farmer Clem "Plucker" Queensford, 58, who has been a chicken farmer for 34 years, has developed a hen that weighs 7 times more than a normal, average, run-of-the-mill hen.

Queensford said that between crossbreeding, cloning, and poultry pollination, he was able to develop the huge chickens that look like they are on steroids.

When he informed KFC about his amazingly humongous chickens, two KFC representatives immediately flew down to Clem's chicken farm.

And within 12 minutes an exclusive deal had been signed by the two parties, which are now both as happy as a rooster in a chicken coop with 40 horny hens.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

