New Zealand Is Changing Its Name

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - (Satire News) - After several attempts the down under country of New Zealand has finally voted to change its name.

President Jacinda "You Go Girl" Arden, the president of New Zealand, said that after talking about it for months, she and the New Zealand senate have decided to change the name of the country by simply dropping the "New" part of the name.

President Arden stated that New Zealand is now 115-years-old so it is rather silly to still refer to it as New Zealand.

The president of Zealand compared it to the United States using the name New United States, Zimbabwe, using the name New Zimbabwe, or New Jersey using the name New New Jersey. ■