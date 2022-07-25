McDonalds Reports That The Sales of Their McAvocado Twinkies Are Setting Sales Records

CICERO, Illinois - (Satire News) -McDonalds has always been at the forefront of new fast food menu items.

They had great success with their McSushiburger, their McEnchiladas, their McTofuburger, and their most recent McGuacamole Muffin.

And now the latest menu addition to Mickey D's food gallery is The McAvocado Twinkies.

Paula Pam Ocean, 51, A spokesperson for the giant burger franchise says that these fantastic creations are selling like IHOP pancakes at IHOP.

And the new food item only contains 2.3 calories, no fat, no sodium, no fintalene, and only .006 carbs

Mrs. Ocean noted that the largest sale of the McAvocado Twinkies are at one of the Golden Arches eateries located in Avocado Heights, California.