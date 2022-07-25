McDonalds Reports That The Sales of Their McAvocado Twinkies Are Setting Sales Records

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 25 July 2022

image for McDonalds Reports That The Sales of Their McAvocado Twinkies Are Setting Sales Records
McDonalds gets 91% of their potatoes for their famous McFrench Fries From Idaho.

CICERO, Illinois - (Satire News) -McDonalds has always been at the forefront of new fast food menu items.

They had great success with their McSushiburger, their McEnchiladas, their McTofuburger, and their most recent McGuacamole Muffin.

And now the latest menu addition to Mickey D's food gallery is The McAvocado Twinkies.

Paula Pam Ocean, 51, A spokesperson for the giant burger franchise says that these fantastic creations are selling like IHOP pancakes at IHOP.

And the new food item only contains 2.3 calories, no fat, no sodium, no fintalene, and only .006 carbs

Mrs. Ocean noted that the largest sale of the McAvocado Twinkies are at one of the Golden Arches eateries located in Avocado Heights, California.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
McDonalds

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more