Vermont Has Banned Russian Vodka

MONTPELIER, Vermont - (Satire News) - Due to the ongoing illegal barbaric Russian invasion of The Ukraine, the state of Vermont has decided to stop importing vodka from Russia.

The Vermont State Dept. of Imports noted that instead of buying vodka from Russia, the state will begin purchasing vodka from Iceland.

Topeka Joplin, a reporter with The Global Source News Agency reports that Icelandic vodka has been shown, in many taste tests, to be just as flavorful, as enjoyable, and as wet as Russian vodka.

SIDENOTE: When President Vladimir Nikita Putin heard about Vermont's decision, he told one of his girlfriends that he may just decide to launch a missile towards Vermont.