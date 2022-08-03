Hawley’s Holy Stank

Sellin' Out to Drain the Stank

Josh Hawley has signed a new deal with Insurrection Deodorant, a subsidiary of Halliburton Oil Invasion Solutions and Proud Boys Clothing Line.

Does your deodorant let you down just when the mob is forming and storming?

Does being a two-faced piece of shit make your armpits stinky?

Does having your head up your ass not relieve the stench that emanates from your Gucci suit armpits?

Well worry no more!

The all-new Josh Posh Boss B’Gosh Underarm Deodorant will keep you smelling like roses even when you lie, cheat and try to steal your own country!

Stop the steal? Stop the stank! Smell as fresh as an early morning Washington DC swamp with Josh Hawley’s new smell.

Suck it in!

(Maybe one day Josh will be sucking it in Sing-Sing, but smelling a little too much like man-ass.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

