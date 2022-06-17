Wall Street Is A Rigged Game - Supercomputers

See how the Wall Street stock market goes up, day after day, week after week, like a Yo-Yo? That is to maximize profit.

Also, to suck in millions of individual investors, and relieve them of their money, by making their stock trades slow, and the professional stock trades fast.

It is all done with computers, and trading practices.

The big Wall Street firms now all have Supercomputers, and when stocks go up, the computers execute the trade in millionths of a second. They can make a profit if stock go up 10 cents - (if you buy a million shares). And they do.

Since these trades are so fast, Wall Street is basically unregulated and can do as it pleases. The SEC doesn't have super computers to regulate trades.

In Europe, computers are legally limited to do stock trades in thousandths of a second - so they regulate their stock markets.

Then along comes the American Stock Market, basically unregulated- the huge bull in the China Shop, financially stomping everything. in its way across the world.

Eight percent of the people in the stock market are professional speculators - people at big firms and banks who speculate in stocks and futures - 8 hours a day for 20-30 years-till retiring.

But in media, you never hear of speculators crashing the US economy to make big bucks. All media talks about are little 20% of ‘Investors'-as if the Stock Market is really many thousands of mom-and-pop investors and single working people-and a friendly stock market with kindly stockbrokers at your elbow-whose only goal in life is to make you rich. (But they can't make themselves rich, or they would not be working for you.)- (They would be in Miami on the beach.)

All media commentators describe this benign old stock market, where unfortunate accidents happen-that really lighten your wallet as a Consumer, but none ever done by deliberate market speculation, (LOL)...

It is an evil, vicious, amoral Money Machine, that will financially chew you up, and spit you’re out without a thought.

It chews up and spits out poor countries also.

If regulated, it could be different, more humane, but those days are gone.