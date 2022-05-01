Jeff Bezos Says He's Going To Buy Fox News and Fire Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfeld and The Rest of The GOP Ass-Kissing Racist Clowns

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 1 May 2022

image for Jeff Bezos Says He's Going To Buy Fox News and Fire Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfeld and The Rest of The GOP Ass-Kissing Racist Clowns
Laura Ingraham has stated that in order to keep her job, she'll kiss Bezos ass and his pr*ck.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz has just broken the story that gazillionaire Jeff Bezos will be purchasing the GOP-leaning Fox News.

A rep for Bezos stated that after purchasing Fox News, Bezos will immediately fire 99.94% of the Trump-loving scumballs, douche bags, and hate-mongering punks and punkettes; especially the ugly, scarecrow-looking, fake blonde swizzle-stick-looking Laura Ingraham.

Bezos noted that Ingraham has been voted as being the "Female Equivalent of Adolf Hitler."

Meanwhile, Fox resident rodent, Greg Gutfeld stated that he is fucking honored to be called a no-good, evil, cocksuc*ing ass wipe along with Hannity and Tucker.

SIDENOTE: Laura Ingraham says that Bezos told her she could stay if she agrees to be his personal maid.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

