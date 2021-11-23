Jerome Powell Says He's Been "Too Busy Printing Money" to Figure Out What's Causing Inflation

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Tuesday, 23 November 2021

image for Jerome Powell Says He's Been "Too Busy Printing Money" to Figure Out What's Causing Inflation
Piles of Money Rolled Out by the Federal Reserve

Washington - President Joe Biden reappointed Jerome Powell to continue his job as head of the Federal Reserve Board on Monday. A small ceremony marked the occasion, however Powell was not present.

A spokesman for the Fed Chairman explained to reporters that Powell was preoccupied with his job of creating trillions of new dollars to pay for massive new government spending and did not have time to attend the press conference.

When asked by a reporter if Powell understood the frustration of Americans who are experiencing the worst inflation in decades, the spokesman said he would contact Powell for an answer to the question, if the Chairman had any time in between his long sessions printing funny money to pump into the economy.

"If we can get a few minutes of free time, we will try and figure out where this inflation is coming from" said the Fed representative.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

