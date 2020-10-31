Warren Puffitt Predicts: Trump Could Still Win: A Stimulus, the "Bradley Effec

Omaha, Nebraska, An S.O.B. report for Spoof On Business. That other Omaha financial wizard, Warren Puffitt, reminds pollsters around the country that Donald Trump could still pull out a victory because of two things.

1- the likelihood that Trump will sponsor an unbelievably large stimulus bill on Monday morning, before the market opens, far outdistancing the $3 trillion the House Democrats proposed. Even before the Trump proposal is written as a bill, the stock market will rally 3,000 points on Monday and on Tuesday, election day, rising to a new all time DJI high. Congressional Democrats will have to support it, fearing loss of swing states. The only fear Trump has, is that the stimulus might not have enough impact on undecided and conservative Democrats because so many have already voted.

2- Puffitt and California pollsters also warn that the polls showing Biden with a narrow national lead over Trump may be skewed by what is called the "Bradley Effect." In 1982, Los Angeles mayor, Tom Bradley, a black, led in the race for governor of California in polls the day before the election. He lost, however, by several percentage points. Experts determined that many of those polled were reluctant to say that they were voting against the popular mayor, but, on election day, cast their votes for his opponent. Today, many closet Trump supporters don't want to reveal that to their neighbors, and thus tell the pollsters they're voting for Biden. They may have already mailed in their ballot, marked for Trump, or will cast it Tuesday.

Trump could win that way.