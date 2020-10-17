Chrysler Says That It Will Be Dropping The Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo’s Racist Name

DETROIT – (Satire News) – After receiving hundreds of petitions containing millions of names, the Chrysler Corporation has agreed to change the name of their highly popular SUV, The Grand Jeep Cherokee Laredo.

The SUV was originally developed in 1992, during the Thanksgiving holidays, by Chrysler engineer, Chief Torn Moccasin Ritzowitz of the Cherokee tribe based in eastern Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the auto giant said that they understand that there are millions of not only Cherokees, but other Native-American groups, such as the Kiowa, the Sioux, the Potawatomis, and the Cleveland Indians, who are upset about the name.

Chrysler has informed the news media that the new name suggestions have been narrowed down to The Grand Jeep Satellite Laredo, The Grand Jeep Jeepers Laredo, and The Grand Jeep Streets of Laredo.