Chrysler Says That It Will Be Dropping The Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo’s Racist Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 17 October 2020

image for Chrysler Says That It Will Be Dropping The Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo’s Racist Name
Chrysler announces that they will change the name of their Grand Jeep Cherokee Laredo, so as to not offend the Cherokees.

DETROIT – (Satire News) – After receiving hundreds of petitions containing millions of names, the Chrysler Corporation has agreed to change the name of their highly popular SUV, The Grand Jeep Cherokee Laredo.

The SUV was originally developed in 1992, during the Thanksgiving holidays, by Chrysler engineer, Chief Torn Moccasin Ritzowitz of the Cherokee tribe based in eastern Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the auto giant said that they understand that there are millions of not only Cherokees, but other Native-American groups, such as the Kiowa, the Sioux, the Potawatomis, and the Cleveland Indians, who are upset about the name.

Chrysler has informed the news media that the new name suggestions have been narrowed down to The Grand Jeep Satellite Laredo, The Grand Jeep Jeepers Laredo, and The Grand Jeep Streets of Laredo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CherokeesChryslerSUV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more