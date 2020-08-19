Man who lost millions in one department, expects a job in another department

Felix Fortherington, who used to work in the department of chocolate money, has now applied for a job in the department of paperclip joinery, knowing full well that last month, he lost millions and the faith of most of the workforce.

'It was not really my fault' said the 33-year-old 'I just lied on my CV about the depth of my knowledge, and the fact that my Daddy knows a few people in business, and that got me the job. Now, I really don't see how losing all of that money, and all of the nasty emails that I sent can stop me from getting another job, can you? That makes no sense!'

'I forget,' said Felix forlornly, 'that only really works in politics, doesn't it?'