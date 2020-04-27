Stock Market. Latest news Headlines

Able Paper and Card fold.

Dynamo Elevators coming down.

Texas Rifles C.E.O. fired.

Blaines Construction cement new deal.

Forte Hotels put financial troubles to bed.

Strombone Machines on the slide.

Carson Fireworks explode onto the market.

Gorilla Glue adhere to terms.

Dulux whitewash new contract.

Swan Matches ignite new interest.

Duracell Batteries M.D. charged.

Pearson Medical Sutures sew up new contract.

A strong day of dealing, with many new companies opening the market.

Baron Boat Builders buoyant after first day of trading. Hanoi Black Pepper price not to be sneezed at. Castle Candles could be snuffed out. Dawson Books starting price shelved. And, finally, Niagara Water company heading for a fall.