Clothes shop still going

A local purchaser of clothing, Gary Johnson, is still being sent emails by Menswear Emporium Burton, with 25%, 50%, or 75% off, even though they never have anything in his size.

'Yes,' began Mr Johnson, 'many years ago, when I was a young man about town, I perused Burton, looking for something smart and snazzy to wear, but now I am approaching fifty, I am more likely to go to Debenhams or even Marks and Spencer. I would never buy anything from Burton these days. They never have desert boots in my size, and don't even get me started on slim fit and muscle fit shirts! What is the point of them? Can you tell me that? Well, can you? Can you? Eh?'



Gary's son, Thomas, has never bought clothes from a shop. It is not something anyone in his generation will ever have to do.