After the recent Axis of Evil BratSpat tantrums over who is the biggest Honky Cat in the Pack, North Korea has unveiled its ultra secret weapon that its scientists have been developing for decades.

The array of big hats being worn by the generals seen in the picture are the latest WMD (Weapons of Mass Deception) developed in such secrecy that all the workers on the project have been executed to protect the construction secrets.

Kim John said he got the idea from his musical idol, the original Rocket Man and his big glasses. He loved that Elton was always outrageous and everything was always big. So in tribute to him he has designed the Big Hats™ to echo the 80's thing where everything was big, big, big. He is sure this will give him the edge on Dotard Buffoon Clown.

However there is also a secret military agenda being played out. Everyone knows that generals all gauge who is the biggest dog in the room by the size of their accoutrements. So they plan to attack the US generals with an entire entourage of Big Hats™ at the next meeting. Kim Jong is sure this will tip the balance of power in the Pacific and he can get back to his nuke program, but more importantly keep up his miming practice for his Honky Cat Roadshow with Elton John.

North Korea also have taken an international patent on Big Hats™ and after market place proofing intends to franchise it other world wide hate groups.