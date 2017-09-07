Written by Al N.
Thursday, 7 September 2017

image for North Koreans Fake Another H-Bomb Blast to Impress Kim Jong-Un
Kim saw North Korea obliterate Washington, DC on Virtual Reality and still thinks it really happened.

Pyongyang, North Korea The crafty North Koreans, who have managed to live through wars, famine and crazy dictators, have managed to convince North Korea's Hereditary Dictator Kim Jong-Un, that the North Koreans have successfully launched another nuclear bomb.

"We know it's labor camps and executions if our bombs and missile launches don't work, so we have created a Virtual Reality system with a helmet. We make Kim Jong-Un wear the helmet while he's watching the launch, supposedly to protect him from radiation. But in reality he's being fed a virtual reality scenario with the launch or bomb, complete with us shaking his chair" said an anonymous North Korean scientist.

"Wait'll he sees the next one where we put a North Korean on Mars!" said the scientist.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

