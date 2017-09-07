Pyongyang, North Korea The crafty North Koreans, who have managed to live through wars, famine and crazy dictators, have managed to convince North Korea's Hereditary Dictator Kim Jong-Un, that the North Koreans have successfully launched another nuclear bomb.

"We know it's labor camps and executions if our bombs and missile launches don't work, so we have created a Virtual Reality system with a helmet. We make Kim Jong-Un wear the helmet while he's watching the launch, supposedly to protect him from radiation. But in reality he's being fed a virtual reality scenario with the launch or bomb, complete with us shaking his chair" said an anonymous North Korean scientist.

"Wait'll he sees the next one where we put a North Korean on Mars!" said the scientist.