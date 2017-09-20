After Trump.com threats against the UN for its ungracious reception of his best joke of all history the UN Security Council considers pre-emptive Nuclear Strike against the White House.

The UN is taking seriously leaked reports from the White House that Trump.com™ is organizing military strikes against UN sites. They have also declared that the Buffoon Clown Axis of Evil Alliance Planetary Enemy Number 1 and along with Rocket Man Buffoon Clown and Bear Rider Buffoon Clown are now declared international fugitives.

However deep divisions between the 3 hyper-psychos in the Axis of Evil are appearing with bitchy name calling between them. Despite nastygrams going world wide between the Axis of Evil Alliance analysts say that they desperately need one another to convince the world that their con is legit. So any break between the group is highly unlikely, even with rumored reports of one of them throwing a sand bucket at another while they were playing in the sandpit.

But it seems Rocket Man Buffoon Clown is taking his new opportunity seriously by practicing his miming for Elton John style musical roadshows. RMBC will start his Honky Cat Roadshows around North Korea soon with rumors it might turn into a world wide tour. There are even rumors that he may do a Royal Command Duet with the original Rocket Man for the Queen later this year.

Though organizers admit that if nuclear war breaks out some gigs may have to be postponed for several thousand years.