Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 18 September 2017

image for Chinese rented sex dolls get "Chop Sued!"
Chinese WAN-KIN-DIKS in the hand are better than an army of North Korean army of Tossers in your back garden!

A Chinese company that produced rental sex dolls for frustrated Chinese males waiting for their knackered wives to come home after working 12 hour shifts in local Beijing factories has been closed because the sex dolls were too sexy!

It seems that men who rented the dolls were spending too much time in bed with their new toys and the Chinese birth rate was dropping as fast as Mongolian Buddhist monks being thrown off the Great Wall!

Wives of hubbies with rented sex dolls were quite happy because after working all week to keep the family going, the thought of sex with their frustrated husbands was just too much to take, and the sight of husbands tossing in the shower also!

However, the Chinese government were alarmed at the popularity of the sex dolls and decided it was better to close the factory and concentrate on making nukes just in case Kim Jong Un goes even madder!

The factory is now producing nuclear warheads and the sex toys have all been sold to the North Korean army because they are a bunch of brainwashed WAN-KIN-DIKS (is that plagiarism?) much in need of a toss or two because Kim Jong Un is a major tosser and his soldiers must follow his party line or die...

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 4?

5 8 19 15
74 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more