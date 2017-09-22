Portland. A famous writer who's been engaged in fake news for the last three weeks now admits his stories were either (1) mostly true or (2) could be true if the circumstances fell into line.



Ed Shnenneren, the writer, said, "I've been racked with guilt. I wanted to tell lies, I really did. And now I feel so guilty about telling the truth. Or pretty much the truth."

Shnenneren admitted, after a few beers, that he will probably leave the fake news writing business to tougher souls. "There's something in them," he said, "something tough and rotten and mean-spirited, that I just don't seem to have. I feel bad about that."

After a few more beers, Shnenneren added that he might return to fake news or he might not. Then again he might. No one could tell whether he was telling the truth or lying.

He might have been doing both.

At any rate, the waitress called him a creep for leaving a lousy tip. Her name was Topsy.

That much is true.