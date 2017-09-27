Written by b kenneth mcgee
Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The Washington Post is reporting this morning that NBC is planning a new Celebrity series for 2020.  Calling it:  Celebrity Cellmate, the TV series will be filmed at the federal penitentiary in Butner, North Carolina.

Details of the program are being kept secret but one source at the newspaper states it will be hosted by a well known celebrity who has recently become unemployed and is familiar with the format.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer just announced on air that according to The Butner Creedmoore (NC) newspaper it is publishing a story tomorrow listing the unusual happenings at and near the penitentiary.

Local real estate transactions list a sale of 100 acres of land adjoining the facility have been purchased by a Donald J.Trump business enterprise and construction has started on a large compound which include living quarters, a golf course and a Hooters restaurant Local residents state trucks have been arriving and deliveries include: gold toilet seats, a gold throne, and hundreds of gallons of gold paint.

The new facility also includes a draw bridge to the penitentiary that leads directly to the cell of Bernie Madoff the well known Wall Street celebrity who is currently in residence.

An anonymous source in the White House is quoted as saying to fellow workers that he heard President Trump confide to Ivanka Trump..."Not to worry...I am going to a better place."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

