At an oval office meeting with Buzz Aldrin the president blabbered out about how Mr. Space was a great team player. "Wouldn't that be nice? Can you believe that space is going to do that?" he is on official record as saying to the gathered audience.

Buzz initially thought Trump was joking but when he then went on to brag, "This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don't really don't know. But it could be. It has to be something - but it could be infinity, right?" as he signed the order. Editors Note - this is not the funny part as this is actually true, making it more like the sad part [now here is another example of the previously reported satire and mainstream clash with both of them now writing the same stories and this latest incident was bound to cause another turf clash]

As you can see from the picture Buzz was unable to reconvene his facial muscles from the deep trauma they were undergoing in time to avoid the press photographers. Not long after he left the Oval office he underwent a traumatic sphincter spasm, collapsed and had to be stretchered to his waiting limo. Friends say he has been taken home to rest with an extreme case of psycho-pathological existential shock. His doctor has barred him from any further visits to the whitehouse under this administration with fear it may kill him.

Scientists were asked if this was early signs of dementia in Trump.com™, to which they were unable to confirm the early bit, but added further that it was a special variety caused by tiny hand nervous signal bandwidth overload as reported previously by this reporter. This could now have a previously unknown reciprocal quantum wave feedback loop that is creating further wave inference patterns back to the brain causing the brain to construct sentences from tiny hands. In laymans terms he is now talking in THTTWH™ (Tiny Hand Twitter Twatter Weaponised Hysteria.com™)

Scientists say the evidence of the drastic consequences of inability to generate coherent neural firing patterns, seems to be scientifically co-related, to excessive teenage masturbation, is really building up.