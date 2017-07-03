Trump has declared he is winning so much that he is now the greatest world leader of all times that has ever been and to celebrate he has ordered the AirForce to Nuke the arctic and the Navy to tow back a big iceberg to be sculptured into his image.

After his raft of legislative achievements, the whitehouse released a statement that Trump had now not only eclipsed every American President but all leaders throughout the entirety of history. In honor of the greatness of his eminence we decided to celebrate this remarkable achievement with some iceberg sculpting. The navy pictured are currently towing the iceberg that was dislodged from the ice shelf with a tactical nuke, to Chesapeake Bay where 1,000 artists will sculpt it into our graciously wonderful leaders likeness. This is so everyone in the world can then understand he is the greatest mostest fantasticas preeminent man that every lived.

When the press asked about the cost of this, they replied, "money is not a problem with the amount we are ripping out of healthcare we are planning to put one of these in every major river in America". They further lashed out at accusations that the ice would melt claiming this was "fake news".