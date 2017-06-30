The nation should just plain quit picking on Trump and his tweets! For heaven's sakes! Grow up! What happened to freedom of the press? Doesn't Trump have a right to an opinion?

Just because T was allegedly elected to the highest office in the world, (thanks to a lot of help from Vladimir Putin) doesn't mean he has to remain silent and unable to point out certain issues that were once considered taboo subjects, (although quietly whispered) but never discussed openly in public, or in tweet form.

The guy has a right to tweet what he tweets when he gets the urge to tweet. Maybe it's a substitute for that third piece of chocolate cake: "The best chocolate cake you've ever had…"

No one is so crass as to point out T's shellac comb-over, or the double Kardashian rear he keeps hidden behind an oversized jacket, (that's beginning to look a little snug) and the wide, extra long red tie that reaches down to his pussy. Chocolate cake do have its drawback, as well as sitting all day watching television and tweeting.

Chocolate also causes heartburn.

While on the topic of pussy, he was elected after the Access Hollywood tape went viral, during which he spoke with authority about grabbing women by their pussy and getting away with it because he was famous. He was elected anyway. Thanks again to Vladimir Putin.

People knew what they were voting for and why. He was given all sorts of free television time to telephone into morning news programs and rant about his opponents, ridiculing them with slanderous accusations and deriding their sincerity, labeling them in mocking terms, claiming to know things about them that were so scurrilous he could not repeat these stories, but would when he was elected. He was elected. Thanks to voters who bought his smear campaign and with Putin's help.

So he's in the White House, thanks to Putin and the television news people who gave him free time to rant.

"But he isn't presidential."

He' s your baby. You made him.

And Putin do loves you.

Da!