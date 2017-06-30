With the rise of Trumpism causing many new and escalating old conflicts using the latest in political armaments from TrumpScam.com™, language and public sanity have become one of the main causalities.

A recent study commissioned by the American Language for Sanity Group alarmingly shows that satire writers and mainstream media are now writing the exact same stories. Some satire writers are even claiming plagiarism by their journalistic cousins and considering launching a class action against mainstream media for anti-trust encroachment.

We are the ones who have been writing nonsense and making people laugh and cry ever since Voltaire, the Fourth Estate is supposed to moderate the excesses of bad politicians, not write nonsense. They went on to cite the abuse of the parody and absurdity functions with a number of examples. Inauguration size; Sessions as AG; Gorusch on the Bench; Chinas my buddy; Shoot some missiles over chocolate cake; tell the russians stuff i know and they don't; Firing Comey; Taping Comey; Not taping Comey; fixing Vet hospitals; not being interested in Russian hacking; handing Mueller evidence of corruption; putting a blunt instrument like Spicer on the podium, "these are all clearly absurd as no rational sane person would indulge in such self destructive behaviors", the satire representative exclaimed.

"Therefore the stories have they been writing clearly can't actually really be happening in DC but a conspiracy to take satire writers turf. In fact in a third level parody the satire spokesperson said that is the satire of its own satire. Whilst philosophically elegant it is rather dangerous for public sanity because everyone will think the absurdity is OK", he claimed.

Corporate Media SpokesSpinner claimed that it was a huge misunderstanding and predictable confusion from whitehouse chaos. They were not deliberately encroaching on their satire writing colleagues they were just reporting what is actually going on. They declared that we live in a post sane world now and that it is getting hard to maintain traditional boundaries with all this wanton chaos.

Scientists claim this species convergence is a predictable Darwinian fight for survival consistent with natural selection. However in light of the dramatically increased data fields scientists are now able to confirm that natural selection is incorrect and they are renaming it to selection of the biggest loser. Scientists studying the collateral damage to Trumpism located in secret labs unknown to the whitehouse say that over the last century or so there has been an alarming decline in collective sanity. They are now working with the FBI to follow the money trail as that seems about the only logical thing left and the only traceable causal trail now. Early indications are the road is littered with roubles.