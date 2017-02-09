Trump Wall, AZ - During a ground-breaking ceremony speech today, Trump outlined his goals for NASA. Local reporters are scratching their heads trying to see what the details of the Trump space program have to do with the wall or anything for that matter.

Trump was quoted as follows:

"We're building the wall. It's good. Good. But I want to go for the moon. I want to climb on top of this wall and moon the Moon. And I want Mexico to see it. They can kiss it and pay for the wall. I'm going to totally destroy them. They will be looking at the full moon over the wall and they'll see THIS."

At this point he did something not very presidential.