They might be on the same wave length as far as politics go, but they are a million miles away from each other when it comes down to hair!

Geert Wilders, huge fan of Donald, and vice versa, Donald loves Geert, have many things in common, HATE, HATE AND MORE HATE. In fact they hate everything non-white, non-Christian, non-heterosexual, non-white Caucasian and those who dare to look different or speak different; commonly known as racists.

However, there is a bone of contention between the two and that is causing quite a stir between the US and Holland where elections will take place this year. Geert has publicly said, "Trump's politics, yes we love him, but his hair is a disaster and if he ever comes to Holland, please Donald, get a haircut! I have a homosexual friend who is a brilliant hair-stylist (hypocrite or not?) and when you come, I'll make an appointment for you!"

Donald, quite insulted replied to Geert, "where the fuck is Holland and gay barbers, stuff em!"

The Dutch king intervened and told Donald and Geert, "stuff yourselves, we hate racists, bigots, political hypocrites, and narcissist hair-do's because my wife is the daughter of an Argentinian general who murdered anybody who said BOO to him (is that not hypocritical?), so fuck off the pair of you!"

Wilders is desperate to meet Donald in Holland so they can have their hair done together and has sent him a world map globe from 1800 showing Donald the slave-trading routes between Holland and America so he knows where Holland is.

Theresa May has offered populist Geert the opportunity to jump into bed with Donald when he comes to the UK, but Geert declined the offer because two's company, Theresa is a crowd pleaser, and the English press might call them hypocrites if they are found in bed together!