Monday, 6 February 2017

image for Trump Administration Setting Up Roadblocks to Prevent Alec Baldwin from Getting to SNL Studios
The trouble is, Baldwin's imitation is getting so good, agents aren't sure whether it's Baldwin or Trump.

New York, NY Many varied sources have reported that they have received info from White House insiders that the whole American Defense Department is now concentrated on preventing Alec Baldwin from making it to the Saturday Night Live studios to do another one of the Donald Trump parodies. This is due to the fact that Trump hates them so much.

"The whole Defense Department went to DefCon 3 two weeks ago until it was discovered that the SNL show was not broadcasting a new show that night. So the week after we were still just chillin' when evidently Baldwin snuck back to the studios and filmed another one" said the insider.

"So this Saturday, at 11:30 pm, we have orders to start shooting if Baldwin starts shooting!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

