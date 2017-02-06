Washington, DC Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer wept bitter tears as he described the utter despair and sadness he felt when he was played by Melissa McCarthy in a Saturday Night Live skit last Saturday.

"It was just plain mean and they need to dial back the meanness" Spicer snobbed. "And they need to stop being so mean to Donald too. It's not funny and borders on treason!"

Some of the reporters weren't sure if it was really Spicer or if Melissa McCarthy was just reprising her imitation again.

They found out when Melissa McCarthy made an announcement that all her phones were bugged and she's getting audited by the IRS.