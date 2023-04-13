Italy Is Facing The Worst Pepperoni Shortage In 53 Years

ROME - (Spoof News) - The Vatican View News Agency is reporting that Italy, "The Land of Pizza Pies," is experiencing the worst pepperoni shortage in 53 years.

The VVNA notes that the shortage is due to the horrendous droughts that hit the "Boot" country last summer.

In fact the president of Italy, Sergio "The Gray Goose" Mattarella stated that there was widespread fear the all of the canals in Venice would become totally dry.

Gondola drivers were very concerned and some had to take second jobs as Uber delivery drivers, security guards, and accordion makers.

SIDENOTE: A rep for the Italian government stated that Italy is in the process of purchasing pepperonis from Peru.