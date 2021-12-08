After 649 Years The Leaning Tower of Pisa Is Finally Going To Be Righted

TUSCANY, Italy – (Satire News) – The Tuscany City Council has just voted to take money from the city coffers to pay for construction work on the world-famous Leaning Tower of Pisa.

The tower which was built in 1372, is shifting at a rate of .4 inches per year.

Building experts predict that at that rate, if the tower is not righted, then it could topple over sometime around 2057.

The city council treasurer was able to find the original receipt, but it was noted that the warranty ran out back in September of 1382.

City Council president Gino de Vino, 83, stated that they have already asked construction companies for bids.

De Vino noted that he had to pull the bid by The Ravioli Brothers Construction Company of Tuscany, since one of the brothers Olivo Ravioli is married to Tuscany’s chief-of-police Genoa Bologna-Ravioli, 41.

SIDENOTE: Another bid was disqualified when it was learned that Las Lunas Construction Company from Puerto de Las Chichis, Colombia is owned by a drug cartel.