Chinese Drone Carrying Bomb Shot Down in Ukraine - No Xmas for Little American Kiddies

China, the bloodiest dictatorship on Earth, is helping Russia bomb Ukraine, putting the United States in a 'pickle'.

All our Xmas toys are made in China, most of our military clothing, and many things the military uses are made in China.

Twenty years of Republican presidents (and Bill Clinton) helped all the American corporations move their manufacturing plants from America to China, to use China's slave and cheap labor (it's called the "American way").

Anyway, if Biden gets tough with 'President' Xi, China will make sure the kids of America get no toys next Xmas, as a terrible revenge.

Poor crying kiddies all over the place.

They could also make sure America becomes really dirty and stop manufacturing our washing machines.

And they might double the amount of fentanyl chemicals for pills they send to the drug lords of Mexico.

The odds are that Biden will only give China a 'wrist-slap' for giving Russia these weapons, as he needs American corporate money to get re-elected.

So, he won't make Apple, G.E., and Walmart, etc., bring manufacturing back to America. Poor America, China has them by the 'bollocks'.

(Basil Blathering, London journalist)