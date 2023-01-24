Did Queen Elizabeth Kick Meghan Markle Out Of UK? Recollections May Vary

Rumor had it Queen Elizabeth II got ticked off at Meghan Markle after multiple offenses and had her kicked out of the UK.

Could the Queen do that?

When aides told her majesty Queen Elizabeth that Meghan had canceled a scheduled appearance, the Queen asked Meghan to come to the Palace for a meeting. Meghan refused, saying she had another meeting to attend. Or I have more important meetings to attend. As in, Get lost, your majesty.

The Queen must have blown a gasket.

She had her aides cancel the meeting Meghan was going to attend, and no one was there when Meghan arrived at the meeting.

Empty room.

However, the Queen’s aides were there, and they picked up Meghan and stuffed her into a waiting car. Someone had already packed her things from Frogmore Cottage, and her things were in the car trunk. They drove Meghan off to an RAF base in Norfolk, where she was flown out of England and back to Canada.

Whaaaaaat?

Lesson? Never cancel a date with the Queen or the King.

So, could this news item be genuine? No one knows for sure. The Body Language Guy, Jesus Enriques Rosas, would like Netflix to produce a film about Meghan’s departure. If true, it would be a money-maker.

If the above is all just fiction, it remains a story that one could read with enticing interest.

By the way, With Avid Interest is the title of K.C.Bell’s next book, to be published in December, and has nothing to do with the Queen, Meghan Markle, Frogmore Cottage, the RAF, or Jesus Enriques Rosas.

