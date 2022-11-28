Cheryl Cole Names Her Brand New Persian Cat "Lionel" In Honor of Soccer Great Lionel Messi

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 28 November 2022

image for Cheryl Cole Names Her Brand New Persian Cat "Lionel" In Honor of Soccer Great Lionel Messi
"Cheryl is the sexiest looking Brit female I have ever seen." -LIONEL MESSI

SOHO, England - (Satire News) - BBC reporter Oceana Figgly has just written that the gorgeously sexy singer/actress/accordion player Cheryl Cole, has just gotten a rescue Persian cat.

Cole, who looks like she could be Selana Gomez' mom, named the pussy cat in honor of Brazil's soccer super star, Lionel Messi.

Miss Figgly noted that Cheryl had recently become very good friends with the soccer star.

US information guru Andy Cohen noted that Cole and Messi text on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, in a non-related story, King Charles III, is insisting that there is no truth to the rumor that his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles is in Colorado getting a sex change operation.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Cheryl Cole

