London's Infamous Streetwalkers Union Endorses Cheryl Cole For Prime Minister

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 November 2022

image for London's Infamous Streetwalkers Union Endorses Cheryl Cole For Prime Minister
Jamie FitzRoy looks like she could be Britney Spears' daughter.

LONDON - (Satire News) - London's Hussies Union #169 has just endorsed singer/actress Cheryl Cole to be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The whore union has 903 members, including one who was voted London's Best Fucking Whore of 2022.

The slut named Jamie Fitzroy, 21, looks like she could be Britney Spear's daughter.

Cheryl Cole is thrilled that she has been endorsed by England's best fuckers.

Miss Cole sent them all a message that when she becomes the new PM, she will see to it that they get a 25% raise, plus she will see to it that upon retirement from the boinking business they will receive a very, very nice fucking pension.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

