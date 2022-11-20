Flip Off A Fascist

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 20 November 2022

image for Flip Off A Fascist
When You Got Nothing, You Still Got A Middle Finger

After seeing the very polite (very Canadian) dis that Justin Trudeau gave to the fascist cunt who leads China, (you do what I say and no tell everybody what I say – I your master – you obey me like billions of Chinese slaves I rule over and torture – you my good bitch), there’s a new game show coming soon.

Flip Off A Fascist!

Some say that Trudeau should’ve just given a big fat middle finger to the Chinese Dick – in yo face, what’d you call me, you tellin’ me to do what, B? Oh no you d’int!) … so now on the new game show, a fascist (likely an American Republican) will come on the show and contestants have to flip then off or tell them off – and BIG MONEY will be won by whomever flips off a fascist the best!

Now that’s a game show! Who wants to spin a wheel when you can break your foot off in the ass of a Chinese Dick, a North Korean Dick, a Russian Dick, even an American Dick!

Golly gee, that might be an even better name for the show: Piss Off the Dick! (We’ll get marketing on it, re-brand, sell lunch boxes and bumper stickers, make a shitty Marvel movie of it, going like hot cakes!)

Coming soon!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

