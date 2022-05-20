The Bidens Are Looking To Buy a Getaway Home Up In Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 20 May 2022

Dr. Jill Biden laughing at an off-color joke about a domineering baboon and Trump that Joey told her.

SASKATCHEWAN, Saskatoon - (Satire News) - President Biden and the first lady Dr. Jill Biden have been talking to a realty company about purchasing a villa in Saskatoon.

IRumors (Canada) reports that the Biden's are looking at a 16,000 square foot home located in the Grand Moose Mountains overlooking the scenic Saint Sally River.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, stated that POTUS and Mrs. POTUS, want a nice, quiet, gorgeously gorgeous place where they can sit on the backyard porch and look out at the beautiful Canadian sky as they hear the moose mating in the not-too-distant distance.

The president added that he and the Mrs. need a serene place to get away from all the shit talk that people like Mitch McConnell, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Sean Hannity put out on a day in and day out basis.

Jill, smiled as she took a sip from her avocado Margarita, and simply remarked, "O Canada, we stand on guard for thee."

To which Joey added, "Get your motor running - head out on the highway." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

