A Swedish Aircraft Carrier Hits An Iceberg

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

image for A Swedish Aircraft Carrier Hits An Iceberg
The Linnea Borealis is the largest vessel in the Swedish navy.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - (World Satire) - The Swiss Miss News Agency is reporting that the Swedish aircraft carrier, The Linnea Borealis, has struck an iceberg in the North Sea.

According to the Swedish government, The Linnea Borealis, sustained damage to about 17% of the vessel, including damage to 29 of the ship's 800 torpedoes.

The commander of the aircraft carrier, Capt. Atlas Trollskogen, 48, said that he estimates the iceberg to be the size of the South American country of Ecuador.

The Swedish government wants the citizens of Sweden to know that the entire 2,903 member crew is doing well, and the rumor that four members of the crew were afflicted with second degree frostbite is totally untrue.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Aircraft Carriersweden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more