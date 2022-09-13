A Swedish Aircraft Carrier Hits An Iceberg

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - (World Satire) - The Swiss Miss News Agency is reporting that the Swedish aircraft carrier, The Linnea Borealis, has struck an iceberg in the North Sea.

According to the Swedish government, The Linnea Borealis, sustained damage to about 17% of the vessel, including damage to 29 of the ship's 800 torpedoes.

The commander of the aircraft carrier, Capt. Atlas Trollskogen, 48, said that he estimates the iceberg to be the size of the South American country of Ecuador.

The Swedish government wants the citizens of Sweden to know that the entire 2,903 member crew is doing well, and the rumor that four members of the crew were afflicted with second degree frostbite is totally untrue.