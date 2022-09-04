The Netherlands Now Has a Mountain Hiking Trails Network

There is a newly published guidebook to the seven mountain ranges in the Netherlands. it starts out near South Limberger (the cheese town) - and goes way over to the town of Gulping near the German border with the Netherlands.

The mountains are several hills, one 600 feet high - and near Germany - abandoned coal mining piles and Mount Trashoven, one of the tallest of the peaks - (man made of course).

The publishers of the guidebook say it is all tongue in cheek - but that because of their book - several thousand people who might otherwise not have exercised - have come out and walked all or part of the sixty-three miles long hike.

And part of it is heavily wooded and pretty near the Belgium/German border.

The Swiss say that they are all 'Hillbillies' over in the Netherlands - as they sit on their massive mountains and arrogantly look down on it all.