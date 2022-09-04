The Netherlands Now Has a Mountain Hiking Trails Network

Funny story written by UncleDale

Sunday, 4 September 2022

image for The Netherlands Now Has a Mountain Hiking Trails Network
Mount Trashoven, one of the tallest of the peaks

There is a newly published guidebook to the seven mountain ranges in the Netherlands. it starts out near South Limberger (the cheese town) - and goes way over to the town of Gulping near the German border with the Netherlands.

The mountains are several hills, one 600 feet high - and near Germany - abandoned coal mining piles and Mount Trashoven, one of the tallest of the peaks - (man made of course).

The publishers of the guidebook say it is all tongue in cheek - but that because of their book - several thousand people who might otherwise not have exercised - have come out and walked all or part of the sixty-three miles long hike.

And part of it is heavily wooded and pretty near the Belgium/German border.

The Swiss say that they are all 'Hillbillies' over in the Netherlands - as they sit on their massive mountains and arrogantly look down on it all.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
The Netherlands

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more